APO

Clydestone partners with Thales to offer TheOne; Authentication as a Service Platform

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Clydestone Ghana (GSE: CLYD) a leading payments system and fintech solutions provider has partnered with Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) (www.ThalesGroup.com) a global leader in digital identities and security to provide TheOne authentication as a service platform.

The platform will offer a multi-tenant ready environment to host financial institutions and payment service providers to offer Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) across multiple channels.

With the rise of digital banking and mobile money services in Ghana and across the region, financial regulators have mandated banks and payment service providers to offer multifactor (MFA) authentication with a minimum of two factor(2FA) to secure customer transactions, and to combat fraud.

Deployment of authentication solutions has been lacking across the financial services industry due to the extremely high costs of acquisition and maintenance. TheOne offers cost effective Authentication as a service with end to end authentication capabilities such as One-time Password (OTP) and transaction signing as a standard function, amongst many other strong authentication features.

TheOne service platform provides push notification to end customers to remotely sign and confirm transactions. The platform includes Thales Dynamic Code Verification (DCV) suite ‘Card Not Present’ Security Solution, which replaces the static security cryptogram (CVV) at the back of the card traditionally requested for online purchases, with a dynamic code displayed on the customer’s mobile application. The CCV is traditionally requested for online purchases but with a temporary and dynamic code it makes it impossible for hackers to reuse stolen static card CVV data for fraudulent transactions. Moreover, end customers can choose to secure the access to their stored cards using a pin code or biometric authentication on their mobile phone.

“TheOne authentication as a service platform will ensure that institutions can offer secure authentication to their customers without incurring infrastructure and licensing costs which can be prohibitive to offering SCA.” Paul Jacquaye, Founder and Group Chief Executive of Clydestone

“The evolution of digital banking and the extension of banking and payment channels create new opportunities for banks in Ghana. Thales is offering a range of solutions in partnership with Clydestone to support the rise of Digital banking needs. The complete offering include Thales Authentication Mobile App, Mobile security, eCommerce transaction authentication (DCV) and Strong Customer Authentication.” Nassir Ghrous, SVP Banking and Payments services for Africa, Middle-East and Eurasia at Thales.

Please visit: www.iam-theone.com for more information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Thales.

Media Contact: Thales, Middle East and Africa Rita Badaoui Content and Digital Communication Manager [email protected]

Clydestone Felistas Kisivo COO [email protected]

Please visit: Thales Group (www.ThalesGroup.com) Market page (https://bit.ly/3faj9dc) Download HD photos (https://bit.ly/2DfDjVQ)

About Thales: Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) (www.ThalesGroup.com) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto over 12 months).

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations – connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity – technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.

About Clydestone: Clydestone (www.Clydestone.com) is a 31-year-old Information Technology company, indigenous to Ghana and the first in the IT industry to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange. For over three decades Clydestone has moved the frontiers of technology and has deployed cutting edge solutions in the areas of financial document processing, remittance processing and transaction switching. We are a leading provider of IT solutions across Africa, such as Cheque Truncation Systems, 3D Secure Authentication, Instant Card Issuance solutions amongst other solutions to various financial institutions across Africa. Clydestone also runs G-switch (Global Switch) a secure, real-time, regulatory compliant processing platform located in Accra, Ghana. G-switch is certified with Union Pay International (UPI) as a Third-Party services provider with Clydestone being a Principal Acquirer and a Council Member.

Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

COVID-19: How the pandemic has impacted food security in Southern Africa

CNBC Africa -
The SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis Programme has released the Synthesis Report on the State of Food and Nutrition Security and Vulnerability in Southern Africa. Joining CNBC Africa to look at the state of food nutrition, security and vulnerability in the region is Domingos Gove, Director of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber South Africa.
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s Standard Bank warns of up to 50% profit slump

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Standard Bank said on Wednesday that its profits for the six-months to June 30 could be as...
Read more
Videos

Gahaya Links, Mastercard Foundation partner to provide 40,000 vulnerable families with face masks

CNBC Africa -
High-end home decor and fashion company, Gahaya Links works with mostly women artisans to provide quality handicraft goods to the local and international markets. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdowns back in March, the company has pivoted, becoming one of the first companies to be approved by the government to provide PPEs. Now, they’ve partnered with the Mastercard Foundation to provide 40,000 vulnerable artisans and their families with free face masks to help them be safe and continue working throughout this time.
Read more
Videos

Jack Ma Foundation on how philanthropy can help revive COVID-19 hit entrepreneurship

CNBC Africa -
The 2020 Africa Business Heroes prize competition, a program established by the Jack Ma Foundation has shortlisted top 50 finalists from across Africa. Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs, Jack Ma Foundation shares more on the competition and the role of philanthropy in reviving a pandemic-hit entrepreneurship sector on the continent.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved