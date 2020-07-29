Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (29th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 7760 Severe cases: 66 New recovered: 159 New deaths: 14 New cases: 610

Total Laboratory test: 403,611 Active cases: 8870 Total recovered: 6685 Total deaths: 253 Total cases: 15,810

