Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 29/07/2020

5,259 samples tested in the past 24 hours 289,759 samples tested so far 544 new positive cases today

Total confirmed cases stand at 19,125

113 recoveries today

Total discharged and recovered stands at 8,021

12 fatalities today

Total fatalities, 311

