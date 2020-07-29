Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 29/07/2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

5,259 samples tested in the past 24 hours 289,759 samples tested so far 544 new positive cases today

Total confirmed cases stand at 19,125

113 recoveries today

Total discharged and recovered stands at 8,021

12 fatalities today T

otal fatalities, 311

