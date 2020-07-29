APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by County (29th July 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The cases by Counties is as follows: Nairobi (326), Kiambu (51), Kajiado (33), Nakuru (20), Busia (19), Mombasa (15), Machakos (11), Narok (10), Uasin Gishu (9), Migori (9), Muranga (9), Kisii (7), Laikipia (6), Nyeri (5), Kisumu (4), Bungoma (2), Kericho (1), Kakamega (1), Homabay (1), Nyamira (1), Nyandarua (1), Transzoia (1), Vihiga (1), West Pokot (1).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

EXCLUSIVE: “I can assure you that this agreement will be honoured in dollars” Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube on the $3.5 billion deal with...

Chris Bishop -
Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube has told sceptical farmers that his government will pay them out in hard currency for farms taken...
Read more
Economy

Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

Reuters -
Two decades ago Mugabe’s government carried out at times violent evictions of 4,500 white farmers and redistributed the land to around 300,000 Black families, arguing it was redressing colonial land imbalances.
Read more
Videos

AECI continues to reward shareholders despite COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
Mark Dytor, CEO of AECI joins CNBC Africa to break down the company’s results which saw the JSE listed chemicals group declare a gross interim cash dividend of 100 cents apiece for the six months ended June 30.
Read more
Coronavirus

Namibia seeks IMF funding to help fight COVID-19

Reuters -
WINDHOEK (Reuters) - The Namibian government has approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a 4.5 billion Namibian dollars ($274 million) emergency...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved