Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by County (29th July 2020)

The cases by Counties is as follows: Nairobi (326), Kiambu (51), Kajiado (33), Nakuru (20), Busia (19), Mombasa (15), Machakos (11), Narok (10), Uasin Gishu (9), Migori (9), Muranga (9), Kisii (7), Laikipia (6), Nyeri (5), Kisumu (4), Bungoma (2), Kericho (1), Kakamega (1), Homabay (1), Nyamira (1), Nyandarua (1), Transzoia (1), Vihiga (1), West Pokot (1).

