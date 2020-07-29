APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Donation of Face Masks for COVID-19 response in Kajiado County

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rahid Aman today at Afya house received a donation of face masks worth Ksh 1million from East African Gasoil limited towards COVID-19 pandemic. The masks will be distributed in Kajiado County.

Economy

Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

Reuters -
Two decades ago Mugabe’s government carried out at times violent evictions of 4,500 white farmers and redistributed the land to around 300,000 Black families, arguing it was redressing colonial land imbalances.
Read more
Coronavirus

Namibia seeks IMF funding to help fight COVID-19

Reuters -
WINDHOEK (Reuters) - The Namibian government has approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a 4.5 billion Namibian dollars ($274 million) emergency...
Read more
Financial

Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe agreed on Wednesday to pay $3.5 billion in compensation to white farmers whose land was expropriated by the...
Read more
Videos

Finmin Ncube on who will fund Zim’s $3.5bn compensation to white farmers

CNBC Africa -
Zimbabwe has agreed to pay $3.5 billion in compensation to white farmers who lost their land through invasions 20 years. The money will compensate for improvements made to the land by farmers. It is being seen as an olive branch from the government and a step away from the antagonistic days of the late president Robert Mugabe. Zimbabwe Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube and veteran farmer Ben Freeth join CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

