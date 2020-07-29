APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (29 July 2020)


New cases: 120

Total confirmed cases: 3858

Total active cases: 1991

Total recovered: 1760 (32 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 28688 (1174 New)

Total deaths: 107 (4 New)

