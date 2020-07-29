Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (29 July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 120
Total confirmed cases: 3858
Total active cases: 1991
Total recovered: 1760 (32 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 28688 (1174 New)
Total deaths: 107 (4 New)
