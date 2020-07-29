APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update

| Updated:
624 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;

Lagos-212 Oyo-69 Niger-49 Kano-37 Osun-37 FCT-35 Plateau-34 Gombe-33 Edo-28 Enugu-28 Ebonyi-17 Delta-10 Katsina-9 Ogun-8 Rivers-7 Ondo-5 Kaduna-4 Nasarawa-2

41,804 confirmed

18,764 discharged

868 deaths  

