Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update

624 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;
Lagos-212 Oyo-69 Niger-49 Kano-37 Osun-37 FCT-35 Plateau-34 Gombe-33 Edo-28 Enugu-28 Ebonyi-17 Delta-10 Katsina-9 Ogun-8 Rivers-7 Ondo-5 Kaduna-4 Nasarawa-2
41,804 confirmed
18,764 discharged
868 deaths
