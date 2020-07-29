Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Government on Coronavirus COVID-19 recoveries in the province

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the North West Province has exceeded the 7 000 mark, with 7181 recoveries confirmed as at Tuesday, 28 July 2020.

The number of recoveries includes Premier Professor Job Mokgoro, Arts and Culture MEC Virginia Tlhapi, Public Works and Roads MEC Syliva Molapisi and the Chief Director for Corporate Services in the Department of Health Dr. Madipuo Tlhagane.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in the Province are standing at 17791. However, majority of the cases are mild cases which gives hope of many more recoveries to come. Only 529 COVID-19 positive persons of the 10538 active cases in the Province are hospitalised, with 41 in Intensive Care Unit, 160 on oxygen, 41 in high care and 41 ventilated.

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha is urging communities not to stigmatize COVID-19 positive persons and those that have recovered.

“There is no reason for stigma. We must not feel ashamed when we are diagnosed with COVID-19 nor shun others. We shouldn’t stigmatize or label COVID-19 positive persons and those that have recovered. Our duty is to offer them support,” he said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), social stigma in the context of health is the negative association between a person or group of people who share certain characteristics and a specific disease.

“In an outbreak, this may mean people are labelled, stereotyped, discriminated against, treated separately, and/or experience loss of status because of a perceived link with a disease.

“Such treatment can negatively affect those with the disease, as well as their caregivers, family, friends and communities. People who don’t have the disease but share other characteristics with this group may also suffer from stigma,” World leading health body said.

The current COVID-19 outbreak has provoked social stigma and discriminatory behaviours against people of certain ethnic backgrounds as well as anyone perceived to have been in contact with the virus, WHO said.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.