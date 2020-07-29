APO

Coronavirus – South Sudan: With EU support, WHO enhances standard infection prevention and control practices in laboratories to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in South Sudan

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Over 50 health workers in Juba have been trained this past week with the aim to enhance standard infection prevention and control practices in laboratories and reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and other infectious diseases.

With funding from the European Union (EU), the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the South Sudan Ministry of Health has trained laboratory experts on principles of COVID-19 infection prevention and control (IPC) measures in the laboratory. The training emphasized imparting competencies on universal precautions and safe handling, segregation, disinfection and disposal of infectious and hazardous laboratory waste. The trainees were also oriented on the current WHO IPC guidelines for managing COVID-19 samples in the laboratory.

To apply the knowledge and skills acquired, participants conducted a desk review to identify gaps and develop action plans to improve IPC practices in their respective laboratories.

“COVID-19 is a new disease and there are newly emerging facts”, said Mr Abe Gordon Abias, Laboratory Scientist and Epidemiologist at the National Public Health Laboratory, Ministry of Health. “Therefore, laboratories should adhere to the guidance provided by WHO and CDC”.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared in South Sudan, surge laboratory personnel have been engaged to support the additional testing needs in the National Public Health Laboratory. With the increase in the number of personnel and samples to be tested, the transmission risk level also increases. It was therefore vital to strengthen the skills and knowledge of health workers to reduce the risk of laboratory acquired infection.

“COVID-19 samples collected for laboratory investigation should be handled as potentially infectious”, said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan. “Hence enhancing the knowledge of health workers who collect, or transport and test COVID-19 samples will minimize the possibility of exposure”.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 118 health workers have been infected in South Sudan. Training of health workers on IPC and providing the required personal protective equipment and administrative controls are critical for mitigating the risk of infection in health facility and laboratory settings.

WHO is committed to supporting the Ministry of Health as part of the ongoing national efforts to build and strengthen the capacity of laboratories to test and report results in a safe, secure, timely and reliable manner for outbreaks and other health emergencies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

EXCLUSIVE: “I can assure you that this agreement will be honoured in dollars” Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube on the $3.5 billion deal with...

Chris Bishop -
Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube has told sceptical farmers that his government will pay them out in hard currency for farms taken...
Read more
Economy

Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

Reuters -
Two decades ago Mugabe’s government carried out at times violent evictions of 4,500 white farmers and redistributed the land to around 300,000 Black families, arguing it was redressing colonial land imbalances.
Read more
Videos

JSE slaps EOH with R7.5mn fine

CNBC Africa -
The JSE has hit EOH with a R7.5 million fine, for releasing results which had errors in them. According to the JSE, results statements from the technology group for 2017 and 2018 had understated losses. R2.5 million of the fine has been conditionally suspended for five years, partly due to EOH’s full co-operation during the investigation. Megan Pydigadu, Group CFO of EOH joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

AECI continues to reward shareholders despite COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
Mark Dytor, CEO of AECI joins CNBC Africa to break down the company’s results which saw the JSE listed chemicals group declare a gross interim cash dividend of 100 cents apiece for the six months ended June 30.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved