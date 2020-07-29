APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 tests done on 28th July 2020


Africa Press Office


Number of new confirmed cases: 5

Number of Ugandan truck drivers confirmed: 0

Number of alerts confirmed: 4

Number of contacts confirmed: 1

Number of returnees confirmed: 0

Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date: 1,140

Cumulative Ugandan recoveries to-date: 1,028

COVID-19 deaths: 0

COVID-19 deaths registered to-date: 2

Number of foreign truck drivers that tested positive and were denied entry into the country: 8

Samples from Points of Entry tested: 1,723

Samples from Alerts and Contacts tested: 971

Total number of samples tested: 2,694

Cumulative COVID-19 samples tested to-date: 266,856

Of the five (5) confirmed cases;- four (4) are alerts from Kampala Metropolitan Area while one (1) is a contact to a previously confirmed case. The contact was under quarantine at the time of test. One (1) of the alerts is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Rubaga Hospital, Kampala and is in the process of being evacuated to Mulago National Referral Hospital. The surveillance teams are investigating the possible source of infection of the Rubaga Hospital case and communication will be made accordingly.

Eight (8) foreign truck drivers (7 Kenyans and 1 Tanzanian) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

The public is advised to report any suspected signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Health toll free lines on 0800-100-066.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.


