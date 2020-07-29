APO

Coronavirus: Ugandan – German Government Negotiations

Uganda and Germany today successfully concluded government negotiations on the framework for development cooperation for the next two years. Germany committed a total of EUR 58.4 million in grants. Another EUR 15.0 million in grants is envisaged for the public finance management reform programme following the approval of the German Parliament. In addition, Germany is a main contributor to multilateral emergency funds aiming to mitigate the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Germany extended and upscaled the bilateral cooperation with Uganda concentrating on the two focus areas Renewable Energy and Agriculture and Rural Development as well as the area Good Governance and Human Rights. German cooperation aims at fostering Uganda’s sustainable development by e.g. creating job perspectives for the youth, promoting private sector development, enhancing access to electricity or by promoting civil society as well as fiscal management. German cooperation has also included measures to mitigate the Coronavirus pandemic, also through multilateral actors. 

In the field of agriculture, Germany contributes in particular EUR 20.0 million to enhance access to affordable credits for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This is essential for agricultural enterprises in their efforts to develop their businesses, increase productivity and to create incomes as well as employment opportunities in rural areas, especially for the youth. In addition, Germany is upscaling its support to local administrations with the aim of enhancing their service delivery function and to farmers with the goal of fostering their market integration. Furthermore programme activities to securing land rights as well as sustainable fisheries management were extended. 

Germany allocated the amount of EUR 19.8 Mio. for support to refugee hosting communities including EUR 16.8 million to improve the provision of water and sanitation services in refugee hosting communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Kampala.


