Senegal, Equatorial Guinea set to discuss post-Covid-Investments in Africa with Germany's Private Sector at Germany Africa Business Forum (GABF) Webinar

Africa Press Office
The Germany Africa Business Forum (GABF) is organizing an exclusive webinar on the topic “Business in Africa after Covid-19” on August 6th, 2020, at 16:00 Central European Time. The high-level panel will be expanded with an opening speech by the Minister of Mines & Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, H.E. Gabriel M. Obiang Lima.

“We are proud to announce that H.E. Gabriel M. Obiang Lima, a true champion of German-African relations, will be enriching our webinar. We are excited that through his expertise and leadership, His Excellency Obiang Lima will bring fresh perspectives to the discussion”, said Sebastian Wagner, co-founder of the GABF.

Further, the GABF is happy to confirm the participation of Senegal’s Director General for Cooperation & Financing, Mr. Ibrahima Mané, as a keynote panel member. “German businesses have been important cooperation partners of Senegal for a long time. We are thus honored by Mr. Mané’s participation in our discussion”, added Mr. Wagner.

Other confirmed panelists are Mrs. Onyeshe Tifase of Siemens, Mr. Tim Gengnagel of the Rwanda Development Board and Mr. Kenneth Reed of the GEA Group. The panel will discuss the business opportunities and possibilities arising post-COVID between Germany and Africa. Germany’s strong capabilities in LNG, petrochemicals, gas to power, biomass, and renewable energy have become central to the African energy agenda, with German expansion through the construction of world class facilities in Senegal, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola and other African countries.

In 2019, the GABF launched a multi-million Euro funding commitment to invest in German energy startups that focus on Africa. The funding commitment, which pledges funds to German startups with exposure to African energy projects, is the first such intra-regional initiative. It goes in line with Germany’s renewed focus on Africa, with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) providing new stimulus to cooperation with the continent through the Marshall Plan with Africa.

To attend, please register under: https://bit.ly/3jtrRGP

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

Media Contact: Ms. Jessica Stang, Community Manager Email: [email protected]

