APO

Statement from the Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in the United States of America about Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Dr. AKINWUMI ADESINA, President of African Development Bank (AfDB) has now been completely exonerated and of any wrongdoing by a high level panel of eminent persons led by Her Excellency Mary Robinson, former President of the Republic of Ireland. The panel was established to review the report by the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors of the African Development Bank that had previously reached the same conclusion that Dr. ADESINA had not engaged in unethical practices or misconduct.

On behalf of the African Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Serge Mombouli, warmly thanks the panel led by Mary Robinson for their excellent work; congratulates Dr. AKINWUMI ADESINA, President of the African Development Bank Group, and commends him for his visionary leadership and the outstanding development results attained by the Bank under his tenure.

He notes that the election of the President of the African Development Bank is planned to take place on August 27. 2020 and calls for the re-election of Dr. Adesina be done in unison by acclamation. Dr. Adesina is the sole candidate and has received the full endorsement of the African Union.

Ambassador Serge Mombouli, Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, further extends his appreciation to the Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors, and the Bureau of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank for their courage and maturity in establishing an independent and transparent process, which confirms the excellent governance of the Bank.

The African Diplomatic Corps accredited to the United States urges the United States of America, the largest non-regional shareholder, and all other shareholders, to continue to strongly support the President of the Bank and the African Development Bank Group, going forward, especially at this period of global Covid-19 pandemic.

The African Development Bank will continue to play a crucial role in bringing African economies back on the trajectory of growth and sustainable development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Congo to the United States of America.


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

EXCLUSIVE: “I can assure you that this agreement will be honoured in dollars” Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube on the $3.5 billion deal with...

Chris Bishop -
Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube has told sceptical farmers that his government will pay them out in hard currency for farms taken...
Read more
Economy

Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

Reuters -
Two decades ago Mugabe’s government carried out at times violent evictions of 4,500 white farmers and redistributed the land to around 300,000 Black families, arguing it was redressing colonial land imbalances.
Read more
Videos

JSE slaps EOH with R7.5mn fine

CNBC Africa -
The JSE has hit EOH with a R7.5 million fine, for releasing results which had errors in them. According to the JSE, results statements from the technology group for 2017 and 2018 had understated losses. R2.5 million of the fine has been conditionally suspended for five years, partly due to EOH’s full co-operation during the investigation. Megan Pydigadu, Group CFO of EOH joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

AECI continues to reward shareholders despite COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
Mark Dytor, CEO of AECI joins CNBC Africa to break down the company’s results which saw the JSE listed chemicals group declare a gross interim cash dividend of 100 cents apiece for the six months ended June 30.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved