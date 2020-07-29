The African Union and Ministry of Commerce of China on the Project of the AfricaCDC Headquarters Building (Phase I)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

H.E. Amira Elfadil Commissioner for Social Affairs and H.E.Mr. Qian Keming the Vice Minister of the Minstry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, held an online MoU Signing Ceremony on the Project of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Headquarters Building (Phase I).

H.E Elfadil in her remarks highly appreciated the Government of the People`s Republic of China, and with particular H.E. President Xi Jinping for the strong and continuous commitment of leadership assisting Africa in building the necessary capacity for control and prevention of diseases in the continent.

In addition, H.E. Elfadil Informed that the African Union Commission attaches great value and importance to the significance of the construction of the Africa CDC Headquarters Building and AU will do all its best seriously in the realization of the project.

H.E. Mr. Qian Keming in his remakes said that the Construction of Africa CDC Headquarters is a concern action by China to honor its commitment made at FOCAC Beijing Summit and a vivid example to build a China-Africa health community.

In accordance with the Exchange of letters for Project Approval dated June 24th, 2019 and Supplementary Exchange of letters dated July 6th and 9th, 2020 between the African Union and the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese Government agreed to provide financial support to AU to undertake the Project of AU Africa CDC HQ Building (Phase I) (hereinafter referred to as the “Project”) on the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement.

