African Energy Chamber appoints APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to its Advisory Board

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, is delighted to confirm that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the African Energy Chamber.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) collaborates with African and international partners across the government and private sector spectrum, in all areas of the energy industry. Partners and members of the African Energy Chamber have the power to shape Africa’s energy future by promoting growth, shaping policy, and providing leadership and guidance in the fast-growing energy sector. 

The AEC Advisory Board is made up of CEOs, Founders and other leading figures within prominent Africa-focussed energy companies. Members of the Board include Prince Arthur Eze, Executive Chairman of Atlas Oranto, H. Daniel Hogan, General Manager of LUKOIL International, and René Awambeng, Global Head, Client Relations of Afreximbank. 

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard founded APO Group in 2007, and brings to the AEC Advisory Board extensive knowledge and expertise from diverse industries throughout Africa. As CEO of APO Group, Nicolas provided advice and consultation to hundreds of multinational companies investing and doing business in Africa. Both Nicolas and APO Group share the AEC’s commitment to helping the energy sector drive employment, sustainability and prosperity for all Africans.

Nicolas is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) (https://www.AHIF.com/), the premier hotel investment conference in Africa, and the EurAfrican Forum (https://www.EurAfricanForum.org/), an action-oriented platform that aims to foster stronger collaboration between Europe and Africa.

“Nicolas has vast experience in technology, communications and management consultancy in Africa,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “His knowledge and expertise will be extremely valuable to the energy sector across the continent.”

“The energy industry in Africa is growing rapidly, but it also faces a unique set of challenges,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “Through the creation of APO Group, I have helped drive innovation, attract investment and foster collaborations in numerous African industries from technology to logistics; sport to tourism. Joining the Advisory Board of the Africa Energy Chamber is the perfect way for me to support the energy industry in the same way.” 

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy.

