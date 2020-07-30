APO

African Energy Transition Committee to Drive Solutions for a Net Zero Future and Energy Poverty

|
As the Covid-19 pandemic is set to accelerate the global energy transition, the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) is appointing an Advisory Committee to assist in developing new African business models and solutions to the global decarbonization challenge. Such members include:

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman, APO Group

Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman and CEO, Genesis Energy Group

Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Managing Director, EnergyInc Advisors and Senior Africa Advisor, IFU Danish Investment Fund

Walter Peviani, Managing Director, Saipem Contracting Nigeria Ltd.

Rémi Mouchel, Operations Director and President of the Executive Board, IFP Training

Members of the Energy Transition Committee act in their personal capacity, and form an integral part of the African Energy Chamber’s Advisory Board for 2020 and 2021. They gather decades of experience and expertise in investments, finance, communications and capacity building across all segments of the energy industry. Together, they will be advising the Chamber on a range of initiatives to further push for decarbonization initiatives on the continent, while developing an African message and approach to energy transition.

“The African Energy Chamber strongly believes that the global energy transition debate has remained absent of African voices. One cannot discuss energy transition on our continent without taking into account energy poverty and the need to create an inclusive energy industry that creates jobs and procures goods and services locally. As a Chamber, we believe climate change is an issue as important as energy poverty. Powering up African homes and industries will require a coordinated approach in the development of all energy sources Africa has to offer, including natural gas, wind, solar, hydro or geothermal,” declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

The African Energy Chamber is committed to building an energy industry that works for everyone, but remains concerned over the predominance of an international narrative that would be imposed on the continent at the detriment of Africans’ best interests. As the continent recovers from Covid-19, the Chamber will be working on promoting solutions and opportunities that put a priority on securing affordable and reliable energy to Africans while creating jobs and supporting local entrepreneurship.

