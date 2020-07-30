Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak continues to accelerate with over 700 000 cases and 12 000 deaths reported in the WHO African Region. Since our last External Situation Report 21 issued on 22 July 2020, a total of 114 394 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (an 18% increase) was reported from 45 countries between 22 and 28 July 2020, compared to a 23% increase recorded during the previous reporting period (15 – 21 July 2020).

Of the 114 394 reported new cases, the majority, 68% (77 963), were recorded in South Africa, which remains the hardest hit country across the continent and ranks fifth globally after the United States of America (3 748 248), Brazil (2 098 389), India (1 155 191), and the Russian Federation (783 328). Even with high case numbers in South Africa, the reported deaths are comparatively low.

