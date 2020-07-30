APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 30 July 2020

Over 880,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with almost 540,000 recoveries & 18,800 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  

