APO

Coronavirus – Libya – COVID-19 Mobility Tracking

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

OVERVIEW

Throughout June the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya steadily increased, while simultaneously a significant socio-economic impact related to restrictions on freedom of movement and the resulting loss of livelihoods was also observed. Although COVID-19 is first and foremost a health crisis, it has also resulted in associated socio-economic and protection crises as acknowledged in the UN policy brief on COVID-19 and people on the move.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3gq4xaQ

To measure the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable migrant and displaced populations in Libya, DTM initiated a specialized assessment as part of its mobility tracking activities in April 2020. This third round of the assessment report aims at providing evidence and analysis to facilitate better understanding of the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 related mobility restrictions and curfews on vulnerable mobile populations in Libya.

This report presents the findings of the data collection conducted during the month of June 2020, covering data from 44 municipalities (baladiya) of Libya with significant IDP and migrant populations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

Anglogold Ashanti CEO to step down on Sept. 1

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti’s chief executive Kelvin Dushnisky will step down on Sept. 1, the company said on Thursday,...
Read more
Steinhoff

Steinhoff’s first-half loss more than doubles to $1.7 bln

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings, battling to recover from a massive accounting fraud, saw its first-half loss more...
Read more
Videos

Nedbank on Africa’s real estate outlook post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As the effects of COVID-19 are felt around the world, real estate companies are being impacted in different ways, largely dependent on region and asset class.
Read more
Videos

RwandAir CEO on what the resumption of commercial flights means

CNBC Africa -
National carrier RwandAir will be resuming commercial passenger flights on the first of August as the Kigali International Airport opens its doors to travellers once again.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved