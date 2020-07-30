Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (30 July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 123
Total confirmed cases: 3981
Total active cases: 2065
Total recovered: 1807 (47 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 29599 (911 New)
Total deaths: 109 (2 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo