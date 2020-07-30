Coronavirus – Rwanda: Government of Rwanda receives 100 new state-of-the-art ventilators

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today Government of Rwanda has received 100 new state-of-the-art ventilators donated by The United States Government through USAID Rwanda to support Rwanda in the fight against COVID19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo