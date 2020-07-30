APO

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Department of Health Covid-19 – Guidance for Passive Surveillance

During this period, anybody developing an illness must immediately telephone the nearest health centre or 141 to seek advice.

DO’S AND DON’TS FOR SEYCHELLOIS NATIONALS AND RESIDENTS

What is passive surveillance?

Passive Surveillance helps protect people around you from Covid-19. It is required for individuals who might have been in contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19, or have returned from a country where there is a risk of transmission of Covid-19.

The duration of passive surveillance is at least 14 days from your date of arrival in Seychelles. During this period, you will be advised to practice self- observation for new signs and symptoms

Signs and Symptoms of COVID-19

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever (?37.5°C) or history of fever (e.g. night sweats, chills) or acute respiratory infection (e.g. cough, shortness of breath, sore throat) Other reported symptoms include loss of smell, loss of taste runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea/vomiting and loss of appetite.

DO

If you become unwell, call your designated contact person immediately to discuss the symptoms Wear your cloth masks in shared spaces at home, in public transport, including taxis, public spaces, shops, markets and workplace during this period Avoid crowded places, do not attend public events and gatherings, including family parties Wash your hands frequently, throughout the day, with water and soap. Scrub for at least 20 seconds, before drying hands. Hand sanitiser can be used if hands are not visibly dirty. Cover mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or cough or sneeze into your elbow. Dispose of used tissues in closed bins, then wash hands immediately. Avoid close contact, including kissing, hugging, hand shakes, fist or elbow bumps, if you have to stay in the same house with others. Wash your clothes and dishes separately. You can keep in touch with friends and family by phone or online. Clean areas, surfaces or items you have touched in common areas after using them. Clean and disinfect the toilet, the wash hand basin and the shower after each use. Encourage everyone in the household to wash hands regularly, avoid touching their face and clean frequently-touched surfaces. Stay away from relatives and friends in other households

DO NOT

Touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Share bedroom, linen, beds, towels, food, plates, cutlery, cups, glasses and mobile phones. Have face-to-face contact closer than 2 metre for more than 15 minutes. Have visitors at home. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.


