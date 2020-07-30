Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from COVID-19 tests done on 29 July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,147

2 truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba

2 alerts from Kampala

3 alerts from Sironko, Gulu and Kyotera

