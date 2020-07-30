WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19 in Africa

Assuming these legal aspects are able to be sorted out, what about the amount being agreed? Under international law it is unquestionably a very poor deal. Heinrich Von Pezold did a full claim under international law due to a bilateral investment treaty and was awarded a sum of close to 200 million US dollars. Admittedly he was a large Investor, but if the same criteria of international law were used for the rest of the farmers, the bill would be at least 5 times the current amount - and probably considerably more.