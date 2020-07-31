APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Update COVID-19 30 July 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Thirty-one (31) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4086 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to one thousand, nine hundred and ninety-four (1994). To date, one thousand and eighty-five (1085) patients have recovered and been discharged, including forty-nine (49) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is nine hundred and four (904) and five (5) deaths.

The new cases are in Kigali (13) contacts of positive cases & returning residents, Rusizi (11) & Nyamasheke (4) from villages under lockdown, Kirehe (1), Kayonza (1), and Rubavu (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.  

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws. 

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:   Phone : 114 (toll-free);   Whatsapp message to:  +250788202080;  E mail: [email protected]    

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.


