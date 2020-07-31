Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (30th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 9786 Severe cases: 134 New recovered: 78 New deaths: 10 New cases: 805

Total Laboratory test: 413,397 Active cases: 9587 Total recovered: 6763 Total deaths: 263 Total cases: 16,615

