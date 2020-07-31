APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

22,500+ returnee migrants arrived since April 1

41,520+ individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

1,333 currently in quarantine facilities

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2DrbZnu

1. Partnerships and Coordination

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (35 in total).

2. Disease Surveillance

Between 1 April and 30 July, Ethiopia received over 22,500 returnees: 5,347 from Somalia, 5,315 from Djibouti, 5,004 from Sudan, 3,162 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,024 from Kuwait, 915 from Kenya, 650 from Lebanon, and more from other countries.

Continued to provide direct assistance to returnee migrants in quarantine facilities, including registration, food, water, onward transportation and medical care as necessary.

Continued to distribute NFIs to quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions, including soaps, dignity kits, medications, clothes, bedsheets and mattresses.

Continued to provide screening and triaging for returning migrants in the quarantine facilities; 102 were screened in the last week.

Conducted Medication Needs Assessment across three quarantine facilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South Africa economy could contract 8.2% if second COVID-19 wave hits, OECD says

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy could contract 8.2% this year and grow just 0.6% in 2021, if it is hit by...
Read more
Videos

BanKable Insights EP1: StanChart’s Mathieu Mandeng on how Mauritius is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
Mauritius is headed for its first recession in 15 years, testimony to the severity of the damage Africa is suffering because of coronavirus. As part of our coverage examining how Africa is weathering the COVID-19 storm, over the next few months we will turn the spotlight on Africa’s financial services. For our first conversation, Mathieu Mandeng, CEO of Standard Chartered Mauritius joins CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa from the island....
Read more
News

Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

Reuters -
Critics say Mnangagwa is exploiting a COVID-19 lockdown to stifle dissent. Mnangagwa imposed an overnight curfew and restricted free movement last week to curb coronavirus infections.
Read more
Videos

V&A Waterfront, Treasury’s Jobs Fund launch R63mn local food community incubator

CNBC Africa -
Cape Town’s iconic tourist destination, the V&A Waterfront has announced a R63 million investment partnership with the National Treasury’s Job Fund to start a local food community incubator on the Cape Town Cruise Terminal area. Joining CNBC Africa for more is David Green, CEO of V&A Waterfront.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved