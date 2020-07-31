Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update 30th July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
481 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;
FCT-96 Lagos-89 Plateau-68 Ogun-49 Edo-44 Rivers-43 Oyo-25 Osun-23 Delta-15 Enugu-11 Kano-7 Kaduna-7 Bauchi-2 Bayelsa-1 Yobe-1
42,689 confirmed
19,270 discharged
878 deaths
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo