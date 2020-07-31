Coronavirus – Seychelles: Department of Foreign Affairs conducts last repatriation meeting

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On Thursday 30 July 2020, the Department of Foreign Affairs held its last repatriation meeting, chaired by Secretary of State Faure, in the presence of representatives from Health, Air Seychelles, Immigration and ANHRD.

With the resumption of commercial flights on August 1, 2020, it was understood by all parties that there will no longer be a need to undertake repatriation flights, given that all stranded Seychellois overseas will now have access to commercial travel to Seychelles.

Amongst the stranded Seychellois overseas, there is a large number of returning graduates and Seychellois on medical treatment, who will now be able to take any available inbound commercial flights to Seychelles.

The meeting also noted that all stranded Seychellois departing from countries that have been permitted entry in Seychelles, will have to abide to all health regulations, which include a PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding and comply to passive surveillance measures upon arrival.

As for stranded Seychellois departing from countries that have not yet been permitted entry, they will be given priority for quarantine upon arrival, the cost of which will be borne by government.

