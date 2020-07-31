Coronavirus – Somalia: Acting Prime Minister of Somalia and Minister of Health & Human Services jointly opened new Quarantine section for COVID-19 in Banadir Hospital

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

H.E Mahdi M. Gulaidd, Acting Prime Minister of Somalia and Dr Fawziya Abikar, Minister of Health & Human Services, jointly opened new Quarantine section for COVID-19 in Banadir Hospital. This new section will intensify the national efforts and responses dealing with the COVID-19.

