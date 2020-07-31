APO

Siemens signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HELIOZ to provide safe drinking water to Khartoum and Kosti, Sudan

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Siemens (www.Siemens.com) and HELIOZ collaborate to provide safe drinking water in Sudan; Siemens will sponsor a “WASH” campaign to provide water to marginalized Sudanese residents; easy-to-use solution for water disinfection, WADI will be implemented

Siemens has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HELIOZ, a Social Enterprise company that is active in the field of water disinfection and development of climate projects, to provide safe drinking water to the marginalized Sudanese residents of Khartoum, where there is no access to potable water.

Recognizing the dire need of clean drinking water in many parts of Sudan, Siemens has engaged with HELIOZ to contribute to changing the water crisis, by sponsoring a “WASH” campaign aimed at providing a solution that will deliver drinkable water to these marginalized communities in Khartoum.

“Clean drinking water is an essential and basic human right. Communities having reasonable access to clean water promotes better health, while preventing the spread of easily avoidable diseases. This solution that we’re bringing to the people of Sudan will provide an improved way of life and will add value to our people,” says Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens, Southern and Eastern Africa.  

The project, which is developed by HELIOZ will be rolled out to beneficiaries in two phases. The initial stage will be implemented in the disadvantaged areas of Greater Khartoum where access to safe water is a major challenge. In a second step, Siemens and HELIOZ aim to extend the initiative to Kosti in White Nile State where Siemens is already engaged in the upgrade and renovation of two schools.

The technology to be utilized is based on an environmentally friendly method of Solar Water Disinfection with UV-indicator called WADI. WADI, which has been tested and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), as an effective method for household water, was specifically designed by HELIOZ for communities that require an easy-to-use solution for water disinfection. The solar-powered device not only provides people with safe water to drink, it also has a positive impact on the environment. The change in method of disinfecting water from boiling to WADI leads to a reduction of CO2 emissions and indoor air pollution.

“Business exists to serve society and helping the societies in which we operate is part of our core value at Siemens. Our collaboration with HELIOZ on this project solidifies our commitment to address basic human needs and essential infrastructure for the advancement of communities and regions we operate. Positively impacting the quality of life of people in our regions is crucial to us,” concludes Sabine.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Siemens AG.

Contact for Journalists: Boitumelo Masike Tel: +27 83 393 0629 Email: [email protected] Press Release: https://sie.ag/2EEhCj5

Follow us on Twitter: @SiemensAfrica

About Siemens AG: Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) (www.Siemens.com) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed companies Siemens Energy, the global energy business of Siemens, and Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the energy systems of today and tomorrow as well as the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (as part of Siemens Energy), Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet www.Siemens.com.


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South Africa produces its first ventilators to fight COVID-19

Reuters -
Poorly resourced hospitals across Africa, which is nearing a million cases of COVID-19 — more than half of them in South Africa — have struggled to cope with a burgeoning case load amid a global scramble favouring richer nations in procuring ventilators and protective gear.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa economy could contract 8.2% if second COVID-19 wave hits, OECD says

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy could contract 8.2% this year and grow just 0.6% in 2021, if it is hit by...
Read more
Videos

BanKable Insights EP1: StanChart’s Mathieu Mandeng on how Mauritius is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
Mauritius is headed for its first recession in 15 years, testimony to the severity of the damage Africa is suffering because of coronavirus. As part of our coverage examining how Africa is weathering the COVID-19 storm, over the next few months we will turn the spotlight on Africa’s financial services. For our first conversation, Mathieu Mandeng, CEO of Standard Chartered Mauritius joins CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa from the island....
Read more
News

Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

Reuters -
Critics say Mnangagwa is exploiting a COVID-19 lockdown to stifle dissent. Mnangagwa imposed an overnight curfew and restricted free movement last week to curb coronavirus infections.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved