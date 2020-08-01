APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 1 August 2020, 6 pm EAT

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (929,332) deaths (19,679), and recoveries (581,255) by region:

Central (48,701 cases; 940 deaths; 33,899 recoveries): Burundi (387; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,608; 59; 1,606), Chad (936; 75; 813), Congo (3,387; 56; 923), DRC (9,084; 215; 7,030), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,352; 49; 4,943), Sao Tome & Principe (871; 15; 778)

Eastern (77,305; 1,709; 40,638): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,081; 58; 4,999), Eritrea (279; 0; 225), Ethiopia (17,530; 274; 6,950), Kenya (21,363; 364; 8,419), Madagascar (11,273; 107; 8,109), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,022; 5; 1,106), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,418; 46; 1,195), Sudan (11,644; 720; 6,119), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,176; 4; 1,045)

Northern (160,244; 6,650; 84,544): Algeria (30,394; 1,210; 20,537), Egypt (94,078; 4,805; 39,638), Libya (3,616; 74; 618), Mauritania (6,295; 157; 4,898), Morocco (24,322; 353; 17,658), Tunisia (1,535; 50; 1,195), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0)

Southern (515,632; 8,467; 335,542): Angola (1,148; 52; 437), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,648; 41; 1,214), Lesotho (702; 14; 171), Malawi (4,078; 114; 1,875), Mozambique (1,808; 11; 638), Namibia (2,129; 10; 166), South Africa (493,183; 8,005; 326,171), Zambia (5,963; 151; 3,803), Zimbabwe (3,169; 67; 1,004)

Western (127,450; 1,913; 86,632): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,143; 53; 945), Cape Verde (2,451; 23; 1,824), Cöte d'Ivoire (16,047; 102; 11,428), Gambia (498; 9; 68), Ghana (35,501; 182; 32,096), Guinea (7,183; 46; 6,404), Guinea-Bissau (1,981; 26; 903), Liberia (1,186; 75; 670), Mali (2,535; 124; 1,937), Niger (1,134; 69; 1,028), Nigeria (43, 151; 879; 19,565), Senegal (10,106; 204; 6,725), Sierra Leone (1,823; 67; 1,362), Togo (941; 19; 641)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

How inequality and poverty undermined South Africa’s COVID response

Reuters -
Four months later, South Africa faces a runaway epidemic that has overwhelmed public hospitals in a country where roughly half the population lives below the poverty line, according to the latest government figures from 2015.
Read more
Economy

Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell

Reuters -
While Microsoft already owns professional social media network LinkedIn, it would face fewer regulatory hurdles in acquiring TikTok than its more direct competitors, such as FaceBook Inc, one of the sources said.
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s deputy finance minister asked to step aside over abuse of power claim

Reuters -
He sent WhatsApp messages to the commission that he said corroborated the harassment claim. He asked the commission for further guidance and said he was aware that ANC leaders were expected to subject themselves to “organisational processes”.
Read more
International News

The latest on Covid-19 stimulus, and why Spotify spent big on Joe Rogan: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Rahel Solomon explains the challenges facing state labor offices when it comes to implementing new enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved