Coronavirus: Benin Independence Day

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send congratulations to the Government of Benin and the Beninese people on the 60th anniversary of your independence.

As President Talon and I discussed during our meeting earlier this year, the partnership between the United States and Benin is based on shared democratic principles and a mutual desire for peace and prosperity. We stand with Benin in ensuring fundamental freedoms, confronting violent extremism, and fostering transparency and economic growth. The United States and Benin share a 60-year history of strong and collaborative friendship, and we are committed to working together to ensure continued progress as we combat the COVID-19 pandemic together.

We are proud to join the people of Benin in celebrating your Independence Day.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.