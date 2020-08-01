APO

Coronavirus: COVID-19 – Information on measures in place on arrival in mainland France and in French overseas territories

Health measures apply to all travellers before departure and upon arrival into French territory. In addition, restrictions apply for entry into French territory depending on the travellers’ country of origin.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 on entering France, you will be required to carry out compulsory 14-day quarantine.

Can I enter Metropolitan France?

From the European space

There are no restrictions for travel to Metropolitan France from the European space (European Union Member States, United Kingdom, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and the Vatican).

From a third country

Gradual and differentiated opening of European borders from 1 July

Individuals arriving from the European area (EU Member States, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, United Kingdom, San Marino, the Vatican City State and Switzerland) or one of the following countries: Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay will no longer be subject to restrictions on the grounds of preventing risks linked to the COVID-19 epidemic when entering Metropolitan France.

This list will be regularly updated, at least every two weeks, in liaison with our European partners, taking account of the recommendations of the Council of the European Union, developments in the health situation and the principle of reciprocity.

Travellers coming from other countries are encouraged to have a negative PCR test before they leave and, for those that do not do this, will be presented with information upon their arrival in France about the conditions for carrying out a two-week quarantine at a location of their choice or, where appropriate, in special accommodation. They will be informed of the possibilities for carrying out a test at the airport and in France.

Passengers are required to present to their airline, before boarding, a self-declaration stating that they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and that, to their knowledge, they have not been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the two weeks prior to the flight. They must wear a protection mask.

Furthermore, a decree brought in, from 1 August 2020, for air passengers arriving from certain countries, provisions regarding “presentation of results of a negative virology COVID-19 test (a PCR test for example), carried out less than 72 hours before the flight”. In view of this text:

Individuals aged 11 or over travelling to Metropolitan France from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, or Panama, must present such results upon boarding the flight.

Individuals aged 11 or over travelling from Algeria, Brazil, India, Israel, Kuwait, Madagascar, Oman, Peru, Qatar, Serbia, South Africa or Turkey, who do not present such a document upon arrival in France will be directed towards a medical check point where the test will be carried out. Given these provisions, individuals aged 11 or over travelling from one of these 12 countries are strongly recommended to carry out this virology test locally, if they can, at most 72 hours before the flight.

To return to metropolitan France, you must fill out and carry with you two documents:

the exempted international movement certificate for metropolitan France which can be downloaded on the Ministry of the Interior’s website. You must present this certificate to travel companies before using your travel ticket, as well as to border control authorities (for travel by air, sea and land, including by rail).

A certificate that you do not have COVID-19 symptoms (included in the same document).

Documents authorizing a stay in France which would have expired on 16 March 2020 and 15 June 2020 have been extended for six months.

Can I enter French overseas territories?

Health checks upon entry into the French overseas territories are adapted for each territory.

For further information on exemptions and details for applying these measures, see the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs website.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ambassade de France au Zimbabwe et au Malawi.


