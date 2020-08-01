Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (31st July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 8957 Severe cases: 138 New recovered: 187 New deaths: 11 New cases: 915

Total Laboratory test: 422,354 Active cases: 10,304 Total recovered: 6950 Total deaths: 274 Total cases: 17,530

