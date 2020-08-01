Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (1st August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 108
Total confirmed cases: 4186
Total active cases: 2152
Total recovered: 1914 (39 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 30930 (663 New)
Total deaths: 120 (6 New)
