Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (31st July 2020)

462 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

FCT – 93 Lagos – 78 Plateau – 64 Kaduna – 54 Oyo – 47 Ondo – 32 Adamawa – 23 Bauchi – 19 Rivers – 9 Ogun – 9 Delta – 9 Edo – 7 Kano – 6 Enugu – 6 Nasarawa – 5 Osun – 1

43,151 confirmed 19,565 discharged 879 deaths

