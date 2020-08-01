APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire Joins National Coordinator, PTF on COVID-19, Others to Receive 2nd Batch Medical Supplies Purchased with UN Basket Fund for COVID-19 Response

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Friday, 31st July, 2020 joined the National Coordinator of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu at the Cargo Section of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to receive medical supplies from EU contributions worth N26 Billion.

Mr. Alexander Borges – Gomes, the Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria who coordinated the handing over of the Medical Supplies, disclosed that the items were procured through the One United Nations COVID-19 Basket Fund from a significant contribution from the European Union of €50 Million (N26 Billion).

The medical supplies include 500,000 face shields; 200,000 goggles; 100 oro-pharyngeal airways; 10,000 bio-hazard bags; and 14,000 safety boxes.

Mr. Borges-Gomes disclosed further that these are the 2nd Batch Medical Supplies by Team Europe – the EU and its MSs after the arrival of the 1st batch in mid-June, adding that “Team Europe operates globally and here is the effort on behalf of Nigeria.” He expatiated that the idea of Team Europe is to counter the world wide ravages of COVID-19. He expressed the expectation that the equipment will boost the Nigerian Government's response efforts as a whole but in particular, they will protect the heroic frontline health workers, who care for the sick at great risk to themselves.

While he was responding in appreciation of the gesture of the EU and the UN Family as whole for the supports to Nigeria, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said this 2nd Batch of medical supplies will allay the fears of the health workers and especially the frontline health workers who thought that Nigeria may be running short of supplies and are threatening strike action. He said, there is arrangement in place through institutions and international friends like the EU and the UN to have replenishment. He assured the EU and the UN of judicious distribution of the medical supplies to needed areas.

