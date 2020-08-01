Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of two new laboratories for COVID-19 testing in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Two new laboratories have been activated for inclusion in the NCDC Molecular Lab Network:

– Molecular Diagnostics Lab, Gombe State Specialist Hospital – United Nations IOM Lab, FCT

There are currently 61 labs with capacity to test for COVID-19 in the NCDC Lab Network.

