APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (31 July 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: A total of 41486 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 11022 new cases. Regrettably, we report 193 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 8005.

Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/30ituzy

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).


