Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 31 July

As of 1pm on 31 July, the Western Cape has 10 532 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 93 413 confirmed cases and 79 841 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
93 413
Total recoveries
79841
Total deaths
3040
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
10532
Tests conducted
414 304
Hospitalisations
1433 with 281 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
7832
6826
Southern
8107
7047
Northern
5357
4836
Tygerberg
11451
10101
Eastern
8375
7417
Klipfontein
8174
7189
Mitchells Plain
7318
6369
Khayelitsha
7709
7026
Total
64323
56811
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
385
280
Garden Route
Knysna
964
647
Garden Route
George
2430
1785
Garden Route
Hessequa
140
87
Garden Route
Kannaland
49
43
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
1293
852
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
475
281
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1748
1538
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
3779
3358
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
2727
2370
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
959
814
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1261
998
Overberg
Overstrand
1338
1178
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
191
144
Overberg
Swellendam
238
203
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
945
794
West Coast
Bergrivier
346
268
West Coast
Cederberg
110
75
West Coast
Matzikama
223
151
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1135
963
West Coast
Swartland
1116
929
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
242
116
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
25
18
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
2
1
Unallocated: 6969 (5137 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 31 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3040. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Safety in the “new normal”:
The Western Cape has started to see a stabilisation in the number of COVID-19 infections, hosptalisations and deaths in certain parts of the province. I would like to thank all of our residents who have played their part in making this happen by staying at home as much as possible, wearing their masks and practicing social distancing when they go out, and keeping up with hygiene protocols like hand washing, keeping surfaces clean and coughing and sneezing into an arm or an elbow. These are small things that we can all do, which have a collective impact. We must continue these behaviours, especially now that the numbers have started to stabilise in order to ensure that we don't see second waves of infections forming.
COVID-19 will be around for many more months to come, and adapting how we live now, will not only help us avoid becoming sick or infecting our loved ones, but will also allow more businesses to start to operate fully again, and save thousands of jobs which currently hang in the balance.
We expect that the new tourism regulations will be gazetted in the next few days, which will allow intra-provincial tourism accommodation establishments to begin operating. The tourism sector is one of the biggest job creators in the Western Cape, especially in our small towns and rural areas and we are pleased that these establishments will be able to allowed to open for business.
We still intend to engage with the national government on ways that we can support other businesses in the province that are being negatively impacted by the alert level 3 regulations.
We must put all of our energy into averting the second pandemic of unemployment. I therefore call on all of these businesses to be responsible when you re-open and ensure that you are following all of the rules and guidelines set out for safe operations. We do not want businesses to become sites of infection, putting their staff and clients at risk, and which will ultimately only further negatively impact the sector.
For those residents who will be booking trips and stays once business has re-opened, we thank you for supporting this sector at this time but urge you to travel responsibly, and to continue taking the same precautions you would at home, while on your holidays and weekends away.
Issued by: Western Cape Provincial Government
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.