Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (31st July 2020)

408 new confirmed cases; 2 deaths; 514 recoveries

New cases reported from: 147 Lusaka, 60 Ndola, 49 Chililabombwe, 47 Kabwe, 27 Kitwe, 23 Solwezi, 18 Mumbwa, 10 Chingola, 6 Kawambwa, 4 Luanshya, 4 Nakonde, 4 Chilanga, 3 Choma, 2 Lufwanyama, 2 Mazabuka, 1 Masaiti, 1 Mufulira Deaths reported from: 1 Lusaka (Facility death); 1 Kabwe (Community death) Recoveries reported from: 323 Lusaka, 170 Copperbelt, 17 Muchinga, 3 N/Western, 1 Southern

Tests in the last 24 hours: 1,611 (83,093 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 5963

Total recoveries: 3803

COVID-19 deaths: 44 COVID-19 associated deaths: 104 Total: 151 + 3 Unclassified

Active cases: 2009

