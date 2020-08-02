Coronavirus – Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions, Health Cluster Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

In NW region, 16 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 68 % of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 13% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

In SW region, 10 out of the I8 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 79% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.

WHO in partnership with SW regional delegation has conducted a five-day workshop on IPC, Case management, and RCCE in Buea to all health district and key health structures health personnel's in the SW Region.

Multisector Needs Assessment (MSNA) training took place in Bamenda to train enumerators, which has COVID-19 indicators along with health

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2XjZuRP

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).