Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (1st August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 7358 Severe cases: 68 New recovered: 245 New deaths: 10 New cases: 469

Total Laboratory test: 429,712 Active cases: 10,518 Total recovered: 7195 Total deaths: 284 Total cases: 17,999

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo