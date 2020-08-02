Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (1st August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

386 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

FCT – 130 Lagos – 65 Ondo – 37 Osun – 29 Plateau – 23 Rivers – 15 Enugu – 14 Nasarawa – 12 Bayelsa – 11 Ebonyi – 11 Ekiti – 9 Oyo – 8 Edo – 8 Abia – 6 Ogun – 3 Katsina – 3 Imo – 1 Adamawa – 1

43,537 confirmed 20,087 discharged 883 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo