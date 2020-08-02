APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (1 August 2020)

| Updated:
COVID-19 Update: A total of 42450 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 148 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 8153. The number of recoveries is 342461 (68% have recovered so far).

