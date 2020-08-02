Coronavirus – Uganda: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1182

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 01 August 2020

– 6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,182.

– 2 truck drivers arrived via Malaba

– 3 returnees: 2 arrived from Somalia and 1 arrived from Saudi Arabia

– 1 alert from Nakaseke

– 5 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the borders and their entry into the country was not permitted.

– Ugandan recoveries: 1,045

– Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,603

– Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,304

– Total samples tested today: 2,907

