Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (2nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

119 new confirmed cases; 5 deaths; 363 recoveries

New cases reported from: 119 Lusaka Deaths reported from: 5 Lusaka (4 Community deaths; 1 Facility death) Recoveries reported from: 356 Lusaka, 3 N/Western, 2 Central, 2 Eastern

Tests in the last 24 hours: 559 (85,560 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 6347

Total recoveries: 4493

COVID-19 deaths: 51 COVID-19 associated deaths: 104 Total: 170 + 15 Unclassified

Active cases: 1684

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo