Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 03.08.2020

Over 950,000 confirmed COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 610,000 recoveries & more than 20,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  

