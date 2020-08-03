Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HIGHLIGHTS

With more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases now recorded daily, South Africa is the worst-affected country on the African continent.

In Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the number of COVID-19 cases has doubled in about two weeks.

In East Africa, 92 per cent of working women are employed in the informal sector, heightening the risks they face of sexual exploitation and abuse due to economic vulnerability.

Reports of gender-based violence have increased. However, service providers are not always being recognized as essential workers and women's organizations are underfunded.

The COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan is just 20 per cent funded. More resources are urgently needed to enable partners to scale-up their response.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3k09UzQ

KEY FIGURES

601,228 total cases in the region (as of 2 August)

10,395 total deaths countries affected in the region countries affected in the region

26 countries affected in the region

